Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another day of strong to severe storms and flooding for your Saturday

Posted
and last updated

Storm 5 Alert Continues Through the Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Heavy Rainfall, Flooding Expected, & Severe Storms | High: 83 | S 10-20

Tonight: Heavy Rain, Flooding Expected | Low: 55| WNW 10-15

Sunday: Rain, Heavy at Times, Will Lead to more Flash Flooding | High: 60 | N 5-15

In-Depth:
Strong to severe storms producing heavy rain, as well as the threat for tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind, will be the story for your Saturday. All of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area is under a risk for severe weather.

WTVF Master 2020.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk