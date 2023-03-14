Another freeze warning for tonight-Wednesday morning (3.14.23)

Freeze Warning Tuesday Morning

Freeze Warning Tonight: 8 PM- 10 AM Wednesday

Forecast:

Today: Decreasing Clouds, Chilly |High: 46| N 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Clear, Freeze Warning|Low: 25| N 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Frost, Sunny |High: 56| NE to SE-5

In Depth:

Clouds have been stubborn, and that kept highs in the mid to low 40s Monday, but they did help to keep temps above freeze in several areas last night. Tomorrow morning is expected to be colder than the last couple of mornings, and that means another freeze warning for most of Tennessee from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid 20s by daybreak

Wednesday, but it could be in the upper teens along the

Cumberland Plateau.

A brief warm-up moves in for Wednesday afternoon and

Thursday, but a cold front, which will bring rain back to

the Mid-South late week, will drop highs back to the 40s for the weekend.