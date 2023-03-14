Watch Now
Another freeze warning for tonight-Wednesday morning (3.14.23)

Our cold weather pattern remains in place for today and tonight. A brief warm up moves for Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, but highs drop back to the 40s again for the weekend.
Posted at 5:33 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 08:01:24-04

Freeze Warning Tuesday Morning
Freeze Warning Tonight: 8 PM- 10 AM Wednesday

Forecast:
Today: Decreasing Clouds, Chilly |High: 46| N 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Clear, Freeze Warning|Low: 25| N 5-10
Tomorrow: AM Frost, Sunny |High: 56| NE to SE-5

In Depth:
Clouds have been stubborn, and that kept highs in the mid to low 40s Monday, but they did help to keep temps above freeze in several areas last night. Tomorrow morning is expected to be colder than the last couple of mornings, and that means another freeze warning for most of Tennessee from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid 20s by daybreak
Wednesday, but it could be in the upper teens along the
Cumberland Plateau.

A brief warm-up moves in for Wednesday afternoon and
Thursday, but a cold front, which will bring rain back to
the Mid-South late week, will drop highs back to the 40s for the weekend.

