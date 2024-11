Mostly Cloudy & Pleasant

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Above Avg. Temps | High: 70 | S 3-8

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy | Low: 52 | S 3-8

Monday: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy | High: 74 | SE 5-15

In Depth:

Mild temperatures will hang around for a few more days before a strong cold front brings the coldest air of the season into the area.