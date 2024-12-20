Another shot of cold air for today and tomorrow (12.20.24)

Increasing Clouds, Breezy with a Few Snowflakes Possible
Forecast:
Today: Increasing Clouds, Few Flurries/Snow Showers Possible |High: 42|
NW 15-20, Gusts 30 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, Few Flurries/Snow Showers, Mainly East |Low: 30|NW 10-15
Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds |High: 40| N 5-10
In Depth:
A clipper system will dive our way today. This will bring another shot
of cold air. While there isn't much moisture, it may also squeeze out
some flurries and snow showers, mainly in our eastern & northeaster
counties. For those traveling this weekend, here's the Saturday forecast
for some nearby cities.
Here's the latest outlook for the Vols playgame with Ohio State Saturday
at 7pm CST in Columbus, OH.