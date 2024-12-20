Another shot of cold air for today and tomorrow (12.20.24)

Increasing Clouds, Breezy with a Few Snowflakes Possible

Forecast:

Today: Increasing Clouds, Few Flurries/Snow Showers Possible |High: 42|

NW 15-20, Gusts 30 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, Few Flurries/Snow Showers, Mainly East |Low: 30|NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds |High: 40| N 5-10

In Depth:

A clipper system will dive our way today. This will bring another shot

of cold air. While there isn't much moisture, it may also squeeze out

some flurries and snow showers, mainly in our eastern & northeaster

counties. For those traveling this weekend, here's the Saturday forecast

for some nearby cities.

Here's the latest outlook for the Vols playgame with Ohio State Saturday

at 7pm CST in Columbus, OH.