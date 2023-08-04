Another Soggy Start (08.04.23)

Another Soggy Start

Forecast:

Today: Periods of Heavy Rain In The Morning, Becoming Partly Cloudy |High: 86| N 5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Rain Returns Overnight |Low: 72|S 5-10

In-Depth:

As expected, another wet commute consumes Friday morning. Some locations (especially west of I24) will receive an additional 2-3". That is why we have a Flood Watch until 1 pm for the bulk of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

WTVF

Saturday will start off wet... But afternoon sunshine will return along with a Heat Index 95-100°