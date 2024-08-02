Another steamy day with scattered storm chances (8-2-24)

Hot, Humid, & More Storm Chances

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid w/ Spotty Storms | High: 95 | W 5-10

Tonight: Warm & Muggy, Patchy Fog | Low: 71 | NW 2-7

Saturday: Partly Cloudy & Seasonal, 20% Chc. for Storms | High: 91 | NNW 3-8

Some schools are back in session.. but the weather reminds us it is still summer. How and humid temperatures are once again forecasted, and rain and thunderstorms will also be a part of your Friday forecast.

Like the rest of the week, storms that develop today have the chance to be strong with gusty wind as the main threat. Areas east of I-65 are under a One out of Five threat, or Marginal Risk, for severe storms with damaging wind.

This pattern will chance somewhat for the weekend. Highs will fall into the lower 90s which is seasonal for this time of year. Rain chances will also drop off over the weekend.