April 1, 2026: Pattern change for Easter Weekend

No April Fools... Rain Expected Easter Weekend

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Isolated Shower & Storm Chance Early|Low: 65| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower & Storm Chance|High: 85| S 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:

It's another warm day across the mid-south with highs well above average, nearing 80 degrees. A few thunderstorms could pop up this evening thanks to a weak boundary to our south and because of the heat, but nothing severe is anticipated.

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We continue with this pattern throughout the rest of the work week with temperatures in mid 80s and isolated thunderstorms.

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Rain really ramps up this weekend with Saturday bringing a widespread chance for showers. It tough timing with it being a busy, holiday weekend but it's very beneficial rainfall.

While rain is also possible on Sunday, your best bet for an egg hunt is still on Easter Day! Our severe and flooding chances remain low.