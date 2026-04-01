Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

April 1, 2026: Pattern change for Easter Weekend

Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Wednesday, April 1, 2026
Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Wednesday, April 1, 2026
Posted
and last updated

No April Fools... Rain Expected Easter Weekend

Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Isolated Shower & Storm Chance Early|Low: 65| S 5-10
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower & Storm Chance|High: 85| S 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:

It's another warm day across the mid-south with highs well above average, nearing 80 degrees. A few thunderstorms could pop up this evening thanks to a weak boundary to our south and because of the heat, but nothing severe is anticipated.

Tomorrow Details.png

We continue with this pattern throughout the rest of the work week with temperatures in mid 80s and isolated thunderstorms.

PM 5 Day Rain Chances.png

Rain really ramps up this weekend with Saturday bringing a widespread chance for showers. It tough timing with it being a busy, holiday weekend but it's very beneficial rainfall.

While rain is also possible on Sunday, your best bet for an egg hunt is still on Easter Day! Our severe and flooding chances remain low.

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.

Real People. Real Connection. Rhori’s Listening.