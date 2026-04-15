April 15, 2026: Warm Today, Storm Chances Thursday

Warm and Windy Today, Changes on the Way

Forecast:

This Afternoon: Partly Cloudy |High: 87| SW 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 66| S 5-10

In Depth:

Another unseasonably warm day is headed our way. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid/upper 80s. Winds will be breezy out of the south, gusting 20–25 mph. Due to the dry conditions and drought, fire danger will be elevated.

Tomorrow, rain chances make an appearance, but it’s not a one-size-fits-all situation. The best chance will be Thursday late afternoon into the early evening, mainly in northwest locations.

Some storms could be on the strong side, with the main concerns being damaging wind gusts and large hail.

A cold front will move through Saturday night into Sunday, dropping afternoon highs back into the mid/upper 60s.

Monday morning will be chilly, with temperatures starting out in the upper 30s to low 40s. The cool-down is short-lived, as temperatures return to seasonal levels by Tuesday.