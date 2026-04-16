April 16, 2026: Marginal Storm Risk Today, Big Temperature Swings Ahead

Storm Chances Today, Heat Builds by Friday

Forecast:

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy |High: 81| SW 10

Tonight: Showers / Storms Move Out |Low: 60| S 5-10

In Depth:

As you know, we are dealing with drought conditions across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, so any rain chances are good news.

Today brings an opportunity for some liquid sunshine and even a few storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of our region in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5), with the primary concerns being strong, damaging winds and small hail.

An isolated shower can’t be ruled out early this morning, but the better opportunity will come in the afternoon and into the late evening hours.

By Friday, highs will return to near record-breaking levels as we soar into the upper 80s.

A pattern change arrives this weekend, bringing a solid chance for rain on Saturday and much cooler temperatures by Sunday.

Monday morning will be chilly, with temperatures starting out in the upper 30s to low 40s. The cool-down will be short-lived, as temperatures return to seasonal levels by Tuesday.