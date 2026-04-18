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April 18, 2026: Rain chances and cooler temps in your weekend forecast

Posted

Big Drop In Temps Coming

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy w/ Sct'd Showers & T-Storms | High: 74 | W 5-15
Tonight: Clouds Moving Out | Low: 63 | NNW 5-15

Sunday: Sunny & Cooler, Temps 5-7 degrees below avg. | High: 67 | N 5-10

In Depth:

A cold front is the weather story for your Saturday as much needed rain and below average temperatures are all in your forecast. While the rain is welcomed, this is not enough rainfall to put a dent in the drought across the Mid-South.

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After summer-like heat temperatures will cool off a good deal for the second part of the weekend. Highs will actually drop below normal - in the 60s! If you need to get out and mow the lawn, and get some yard work done the better of the two weekend days will be Sunday.

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