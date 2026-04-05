April 5, 2026: Seasonal temps return tomorrow

Seasonal Temps Returns Tomorrow

Forecast:

Tonight: Clear Sky, Areas of Fog Expected | Low: 40 | N 3-8

Monday: Sunny & Seasonal | High: 68 | N 5-15

In Depth:

A big cool down has swept a large portion of the country with highs today only reaching the low to mid 60s. The sunshine has made it a lovely day, even with the chilly breeze.

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Tomorrow brings a warm up with seasonal temps returning. Sunshine and fair weather continues through the first half of the work week.

We'll begin to see a warming trend by Wednesday, increasing through the weekend. We'll peak Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 80s.

Overall it'll be a very dry week. We really need benefical rainfall.