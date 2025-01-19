Arctic air has arrived and is sticking around for several days (1-19-25)

Arctic Air Has Arrived

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Snow Through Midday, Breezy & Cold | High: 29 | NW 10-15; Gust 20mph

Tonight: Becoming Mostly Clear & Frigid | Low: 11 | NW 5-10

MLK DAY: Frigid Under a Mostly Sunny Sky | High: 23 | NNW 3-8

In Depth:

Scattered snow showers will hang around the Mid-South through lunchtime Sunday. Because of that we remain under a Storm 5 Alert until then. Once gone the sole story will be the dangerously cold temperatures thanks to arctic air that has settled into the area. Highs today through lunchtime Wednesday will remain below freezing.

Because of the potential for lows to fall into the single digits and wind chill values below zero tonight, a Cold Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6pm Sunday through Noon Monday.