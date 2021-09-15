Area rain & a few storms today

Flash Flood Watch for Most of Middle Tennessee Through this Evening

Forecast:

Today: Warm & Humid, Area Showers & Storms|High: 80| SW-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms|Low: 65| E-5

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 30% Rain & Storm Ch. | High: 84| E-54

Details:

Moisture from Nicholas continues to stream into Tennessee & Kentucky. Today, a cold front arrives which will help squeeze some of that

moisture out as showers and storms on and off throughout the day. Today is the wettest day out of the next 7 days with 1/2"- 1" of rain

expected. Some spots may get closer to 2" while a few locations could see a quick 3-4 inches of rain, and that has prompted a Flash Flood Watch

for most of Middle TN through this evening. Humid conditions will persist for the rest of the week.

