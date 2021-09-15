Watch
Weather

Actions

Area rain & a few storms today

Posted at 6:15 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 07:35:11-04

Flash Flood Watch for Most of Middle Tennessee Through this Evening

Forecast:
Today: Warm & Humid, Area Showers & Storms|High: 80| SW-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms|Low: 65| E-5
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 30% Rain & Storm Ch. | High: 84| E-54

Details:
Moisture from Nicholas continues to stream into Tennessee & Kentucky. Today, a cold front arrives which will help squeeze some of that
moisture out as showers and storms on and off throughout the day. Today is the wettest day out of the next 7 days with 1/2"- 1" of rain
expected. Some spots may get closer to 2" while a few locations could see a quick 3-4 inches of rain, and that has prompted a Flash Flood Watch
for most of Middle TN through this evening. Humid conditions will persist for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018