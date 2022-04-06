Watch
Area rain & storms, few storms could be strong to severe (4.6.22)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Posted at 6:08 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 07:15:17-04

Rain & Storms Arriving, Few Storms Could be Strong to Severe

Forecast:
Today: Area Rain & Storms|High: 70, then Falling|S to W 10-15
Tonight: Scat. Showers/Storms Early then Pt. Cloudy Late|Low: 42|
W 5-10
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Cool |High: 60 | W 10-15, Gusts- 25 mph

Details:
More rain and thunderstorms arrive today. A few of those storms could be strong to severe. Behind today's front, temps will drop from west to east across the region today. Much cooler weather is on the way for the end of the week with widespread frost possible Saturday and Sunday mornings.

