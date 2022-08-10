Area rain & thunderstorms, locally heavy at times(8.10.22)

Increasing Rain & Thunderstorm Chances

Forecast:

Today: Warm & Humid, Area Rain & Storms, Locally Heavy at

Times |High: 87| SW 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Area Rain & Storms|Low: 71| SW-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Sunny, 40% Shower &

Storm Chance|High: 86|NW to N-5

In Depth:

Rain and thunderstorms will be more widespread this afternoon. While most storms will remain below severe limits, a severe thunderstorm warning or two can't be ruled out. Where it rains, some may have locally heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding, especially in flood-prone areas. The extra clouds will keep highs in the 80s today after hitting 93° in Nashville yesterday.

WTVF

There is a cold front on the way tomorrow that will help "clean" things out weather-wise for the weekend, but until that happens, look for muggy conditions today and tomorrow.

WTVF

This weekend looks good with lots of sunshine and less humid air.