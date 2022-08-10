Watch Now
Area rain & thunderstorms, locally heavy at times(8.10.22)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee's morning forecast: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Posted at 5:29 AM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 08:36:06-04

Increasing Rain & Thunderstorm Chances

Forecast:
Today: Warm & Humid, Area Rain & Storms, Locally Heavy at
Times |High: 87| SW 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Area Rain & Storms|Low: 71| SW-5
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Sunny, 40% Shower &
Storm Chance|High: 86|NW to N-5

In Depth:

Rain and thunderstorms will be more widespread this afternoon. While most storms will remain below severe limits, a severe thunderstorm warning or two can't be ruled out. Where it rains, some may have locally heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding, especially in flood-prone areas. The extra clouds will keep highs in the 80s today after hitting 93° in Nashville yesterday.

download.png

There is a cold front on the way tomorrow that will help "clean" things out weather-wise for the weekend, but until that happens, look for muggy conditions today and tomorrow.

download-1.png

This weekend looks good with lots of sunshine and less humid air.

thumbnail_Lelan11-1.png

