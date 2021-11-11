Area showers & breezy for Veterans Day (11-11-21)

Area Showers & Breezy Today

Forecast:

Veterans Day: Showers Arriving, Breezy|High: 67|SW 10-20,

Gusts: 30 mph

Tonight: Clearing, Showers Early East|Low: 40|SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, Iso. Shower|High: 62|SW 5-15

Details:

A cold front will move across the area today bringing showers with an isolated storm or two possible. Winds will gust

to near 30 mph at times today. Meanwhile, two more cold fronts are on the way. They won't have as much shower

activity, but they'll drop temps more for the weekend. Highs for most of us will be in the 40s Saturday.

