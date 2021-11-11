Watch
Area showers & breezy for Veterans Day (11-11-21)

Nikki-Dee Ray's early morning forecast for Thursday, November 11, 2021.
Posted at 5:36 AM, Nov 11, 2021
Area Showers & Breezy Today

Forecast:
Veterans Day: Showers Arriving, Breezy|High: 67|SW 10-20,
Gusts: 30 mph
Tonight: Clearing, Showers Early East|Low: 40|SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, Iso. Shower|High: 62|SW 5-15

Details:
A cold front will move across the area today bringing showers with an isolated storm or two possible. Winds will gust
to near 30 mph at times today. Meanwhile, two more cold fronts are on the way. They won't have as much shower
activity, but they'll drop temps more for the weekend. Highs for most of us will be in the 40s Saturday.

