Area showers & storms today & tonight, less humid tomorrow (6.5.24)

Few Strong Storms Possible Today & Tonight, Less Humid Tomorrow
Forecast:
Today: Warm & Humid, Area Showers & Storms |High: 85| SW 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph
Tonight: Area Showers & Storms |Low: 67| W 5-10
Tomorrow: Becoming Mo. Sunny, AM Shower/Storm Possible East |
High: 87| W 5-10
In Depth:
It'll be warm and humid today with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A series of disturbances will help to fire up the storms today ahead of a cold front. Afternoon temperatures will be seasonable.
It'll remain humid today; then, after the cold front pushes east, the humidity levels will start to drop tomorrow. We'll see good weather for the start of CMA Fest.