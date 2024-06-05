Area showers & storms today & tonight, less humid tomorrow (6.5.24)

Few Strong Storms Possible Today & Tonight, Less Humid Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Warm & Humid, Area Showers & Storms |High: 85| SW 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph

Tonight: Area Showers & Storms |Low: 67| W 5-10

Tomorrow: Becoming Mo. Sunny, AM Shower/Storm Possible East |

High: 87| W 5-10

In Depth:

It'll be warm and humid today with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A series of disturbances will help to fire up the storms today ahead of a cold front. Afternoon temperatures will be seasonable.

It'll remain humid today; then, after the cold front pushes east, the humidity levels will start to drop tomorrow. We'll see good weather for the start of CMA Fest.