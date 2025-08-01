August 1, 2025: Finally, some heat relief!

Highs Only in the 80s This Weekend!

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Some Hits of Sunshine, 20% Shower & Storm Ch. |

High: 85 | N 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 68 | NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Stray Shower Chance East |High: 87|NE 5-10

In Depth:

About a dozen schools start the new school year today, and they'll

have some heat relief. Highs will only be in the 80s today. It'll still

be humid this morning with humidity levels dropping this afternoon

and evening.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend with less humid air. There will

still be a stray shower chance for our eastern counties. Then, scattered

showers and storms return for Sunday.