August 1, 2025: Finally, some heat relief!

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Friday, August 1, 2025
Highs Only in the 80s This Weekend!

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Some Hits of Sunshine, 20% Shower & Storm Ch. |
High: 85 | N 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 68 | NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Stray Shower Chance East |High: 87|NE 5-10

In Depth:
About a dozen schools start the new school year today, and they'll
have some heat relief. Highs will only be in the 80s today. It'll still
be humid this morning with humidity levels dropping this afternoon
and evening.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend with less humid air. There will
still be a stray shower chance for our eastern counties. Then, scattered
showers and storms return for Sunday.

