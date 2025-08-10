August 10, 2025: Hot and humid weather continues

Another Hot & Humid Day

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Hot, & Humid w/ a 10% Chc. for Pop-Up Storms | High: 93 | SSE 2-7

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 73 | SSE 1-6

Monday: Partly Cloudy, Hot, & Humid w/ a 20% Chc. for Pop-Up Storms | High: 93 | SE 2-7

In Depth:

Heat and humidity remain the story for your Sunday. If you plan on washing the car today you are in good shape to do so. Rain chances will not begin to ramp up until mid-week.

WTVF

If you are heading to the Sounds game this evening plan on it being humid throughout the game.