August 14, 2025: Hot, Humid, and Heating Up

Muggy with Isolated Storms

Forecast:

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Ch. | High: 92 | VRB 0-5

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Iso. Fog | Low: 74 | SW-5 then Lt. & Var

In Depth:

The heat and humidity continue to headline our forecast. But hey, it is summer in the South!!

This afternoon, we will have the opportunity for pop-up showers and storms. The coverage won’t be as widespread as yesterday. However, where these storms do develop, expect heavy downpours, gusty winds, and cloud-to-ground lightning. The severe threat remains low.

Looking ahead to the weekend, make sure you're drinking plenty of water, as highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices expected to range between 100–104!