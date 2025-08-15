August 15, 2025: Hot and humid weekend with just an isolated storm chance

Hot and Humid Weekend, Heat Index from 100°-105°
Forecast:
Today: Pt. Cloudy, Spotty Shower or Storm |High: 95, Heat Index: 103|
Light & Variable Winds
Tonight: Becoming Mo. Clear |Low: 74| Lt. & Var.
Tomorrow: Hot & Humid |High: 96, Heat Index: 100-105 |NE-5
In Depth:
High pressure will build over us this weekend. Our rain chances will
decrease as temperatures increase a couple of degrees. It'll be
hot and humid with the heat index between 100-106. It'll be mainly
dry with just an isolated shower or storm developing.
If you're out and about this weekend, please stay heat safe. Here's a look
at the Weekend Planner.