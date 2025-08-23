August 23, 2025: Showers and a few storms possible today

Seasonal Through the Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, 50% Chc. for Showers & Storms | High: 90 | NNW 1-6

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Iso. Shower or Two Poss. | Low: 70 | NNW 0-5

Sunday: Partly Cloudy, 20% Iso. Shower & Storm Ch. | High: 90 | NW 5-10

In Depth:

Ahead of a cold front we will see scattered shower and thunder Saturday. Areas from Nashville east have the best chance for rain this afternoon. If you are heading to the Nashville SC match at Geodis this evening keep an eye to the sky as a few spotty showers and even a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.