August 24, 2025: Seasonal today, but big drop in temps tomorrow

Seasonal Today, Fall-Like For The Upcoming Week

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, 20% Shower Chc. East | High: 90 | NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool | Low: 62 | N 2-7

Monday: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Cloudy w/ Below Avg. Temps | High: 82 | N 5-10

In Depth:

Today is shaping up to be a seasonal day across the Mid-South with highs around 90. A slow moving cold front will FINALLY move through the area late today bringing a taste of fall to the NewsChannel 5 coverage area beginning Monday!

WTVF

Another change you'll notice behind the cold front - humidity will drop significantly compared to the last several weeks!