August 27, 2025: More great weather for the Mid-South!

Sunny Start then Increasing Clouds

Forecast:

Today: Sunny then Increasing Clouds |High: 83| NE-5

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 59| NE-5

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Slight Shower Chance

South & West |High: 83| SW to W-5

In Depth:

Our Wednesday will start sunny; then, clouds will increase

during the afternoon and evening hours. We'll continue to

see pleasant temperatures with low humidity levels.

With lower humidity levels, overnight lows will continue to be a bit

on the cool side with most areas falling into the 50s again tonight.