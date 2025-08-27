August 27, 2025: More great weather for the Mid-South!

Sunny Start then Increasing Clouds
Forecast:
Today: Sunny then Increasing Clouds |High: 83| NE-5
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 59| NE-5
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Slight Shower Chance
South & West |High: 83| SW to W-5
In Depth:
Our Wednesday will start sunny; then, clouds will increase
during the afternoon and evening hours. We'll continue to
see pleasant temperatures with low humidity levels.
With lower humidity levels, overnight lows will continue to be a bit
on the cool side with most areas falling into the 50s again tonight.