August 28, 2025: Clouds Move In & Temperatures Move Up

Temperatures Slowly Warm
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Slight Shower Chance South & West |High: 83| SW to W-5
Tonight: Mostly Claer |Low: 59| NE-5
In Depth:
Today will look and feel just a little different. We'll see slightly warmer afternoon highs along with several more clouds.
Rain is desperately needed. Today brings only a very slim chance for a few sprinkles around Wayne and Lawrence counties... but for most of us, it’ll just mean a bit more decoration in the sky.
The Holiday Weekend kicks off dry and seasonal. Labor Day itself carries a slight chance of rain, but it won’t be a washout.