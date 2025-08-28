August 28, 2025: Clouds Move In & Temperatures Move Up

Temperatures Slowly Warm

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Slight Shower Chance South & West |High: 83| SW to W-5

Tonight: Mostly Claer |Low: 59| NE-5

In Depth:

Today will look and feel just a little different. We'll see slightly warmer afternoon highs along with several more clouds.

Rain is desperately needed. Today brings only a very slim chance for a few sprinkles around Wayne and Lawrence counties... but for most of us, it’ll just mean a bit more decoration in the sky.

The Holiday Weekend kicks off dry and seasonal. Labor Day itself carries a slight chance of rain, but it won’t be a washout.