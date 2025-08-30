August 30, 2025: Seasonal Labor Day Weekend

Seasonal Holiday Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny | High: 89 | N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear, turning Partly Cloudy | Low: 65 | NE 3-8

Sunday: Partly Cloudy, 10% Shower Chc. | High: 88 | NE 3-8

In Depth

Seasonal temperatures are forecasted for most of your Labor Day weekend as highs climb into the upper 80s. Rain chances are minimal, but not zero over the holiday weekend. However, I wouldn't cancel my outdoor plans as rain chances are extremely low.

If you have plans to head to the Sounds game this evening the weather is looking great for baseball!