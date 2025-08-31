Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
August 31, 2025: Seasonal Sunday across the Mid-South

Beautiful Holiday Weekend

Tonight: Mostly Clear, turning Partly Cloudy | Low: 65 | NE 3-8

Sunday: Partly Cloudy, 10% Shower Chc. | High: 88 | NE 3-8

Your Sunday is shaping up to be a seasonal day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. If you are heading to the Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway make sure you wear sunscreen!

The rest of your Labor Day Weekend is shaping up to be a seasonal weekend. While rain chances are extremely low they are not zero for Labor Day.

