August 7, 2025: Seasonal & Sunny

Mostly Dry Days Ahead

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower & Storm Chance, Higher Chance along the Plateau |High: 93 | Lt & Var then NE-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Clear |Low: 72 | NE-5 then Lt. & Var

In Depth:

Get ready for another easy and seasonal day ahead. Rain chances remain low to none... and believe it or not, we could use some liquid sunshine.

Afternoon temperatures will be humid... however, not oppressive.

On Monday and Tuesday of next week, afternoon highs will feel closer to 100 degrees.