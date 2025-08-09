August 9, 2025: Humid weekend with highs slightly above normal

Humidity Inching Up This Weekend
Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Humid | High: 93 | SSE 2-7
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Somewhat Muggy | Low: 73 | SSE 1-6
Sunday: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Humid | High: 93 | SSE 2-7
In Depth:
While rain chances are minimal over the weekend, highs will run a few degrees above normal. It will also be humid this weekend, and the next several days.
Temperatures this weekend will to out at 93 both Saturday and Sunday, with a heat index ranging between 97-100 across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area. Average high for the weekend is 91.