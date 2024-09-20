Autumn will start on a very warm note this weekend (9.20.24)

More 90 Degree Heat
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times |High: 93| Lt & Var then SW-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 68| S-5 then Lt & Var
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm Ch. |High: 94 | SW-5
In Depth:
Autumn officially starts Sunday at 7:43 am CDT, but the summer
heat will hold on through the weekend into early next week. This
will add to our count of 90+ degree days. As of Thursday, we've had
67 days where the temperature was 90 degrees or higher.
Some of the models are now trying to squeeze out a few showers &
storms Saturday, mainly west of I-65. Keep that in mind if you're going
to be out and about this weekend. In addition to the list of events
in the Weekend Planner, Nashville SC will host Cincinnati Saturday
night, and Tootsies' Birthday Bash will happen Sunday.