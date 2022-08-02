Watch Now
Back to the 90s(8.2.22)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Posted at 6:07 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 07:30:52-04

Here Come the 90s Again!

Forecast:
Today: Hot & Humid, 30% Shower & Storm Ch.|High: 94| SW 5-10
Tonight: Becoming Pt. Cloudy, 20% Rain/Storm Ch. Early|Low: 73 |S 5-10
Tomorrow: Hot & Humid, 20% Shower & Storm Ch.|High: 95|S 5-10

In Depth:
Good Morning, sunshine! Look at that view!!

"Dogust," or the dog days of summer, is upon us. Hot, humid conditions with daily chances for storms will be the theme this week.

This may come as a shock — but the rest of the week will feature typical summer weather (hot, humid, daily afternoon storm chances, etc.). It's shocking because we haven't had much "typical" weather this summer!

