Another Beautiful Day

Forecast:

Today: Sunny | High: 75 | N 0-5

Tonight: Clear, Patchy Fog Late | Low: 44 | E 0-5

Tomorrow: Sunny | High: 79 | E 0-5

In Depth:

Another beautiful day is forecasted with near seasonal temperatures and a sunny sky! If you want to get out and wash the car today you are in good shape to do so for the upcoming week.