Beautiful Sunday, few PM showers possible Monday

Beautiful Sunday! A Few PM Showers Possible Monday

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 74| S 10-15, Gust: 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 58| S 10-15, Gust: 25 mph

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, Chance for a Few

Afternoon/Evening Showers with a Stray Storm |High: 80|

SW 10-15, Gust: 25

In Depth:

After a chilly start, afternoon highs will make it to the mid to

low 70s across the Mid-South. It'll be a great day for your Sunday

plans.

Tomorrow, highs will be around 80 degrees, but a cold front will arrive

during the afternoon and evening. That will bring a chance for showers

and possibly a storm or two. A couple of the storms could be strong

across the Bluegrass state.

Behind the front, highs will drop to the 60s for a few days.