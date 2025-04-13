Beautiful Sunday, few PM showers possible Monday

Beautiful Sunday! A Few PM Showers Possible Monday
Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 74| S 10-15, Gust: 25 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 58| S 10-15, Gust: 25 mph
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, Chance for a Few
Afternoon/Evening Showers with a Stray Storm |High: 80|
SW 10-15, Gust: 25
In Depth:
After a chilly start, afternoon highs will make it to the mid to
low 70s across the Mid-South. It'll be a great day for your Sunday
plans.
Tomorrow, highs will be around 80 degrees, but a cold front will arrive
during the afternoon and evening. That will bring a chance for showers
and possibly a storm or two. A couple of the storms could be strong
across the Bluegrass state.
Behind the front, highs will drop to the 60s for a few days.