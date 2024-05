Happy Mother's Day

Forecast:

Mother's Day: Sunny Start, Turning Partly Cloudy Late | High: 80 | SSE 0-5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 59 | SSE 0-5

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc for Rain/Thunder | High: 75 | SSE 5-15

Happy Mother's Day! Seasonal temperatures, lots of sunshine, and low humidity are all forecasted for today. So, if you have plans to enjoy lunch outdoors with mom you are in good shape.

WTVF

Rain chances return Monday, and will stick around off-and-on for much of the week.