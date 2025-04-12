Beautiful weekend across the Mid-South (4-12-25)

Beautiful Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny & Cool | High: 62 | N 1-6

Tonight: A Few Clouds | Low: 40 | ESE 0-5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Becoming Breezy in the Afternoon | High: 75 | S 5-15

In Depth:

A beautiful, dry weekend is forecasted across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area! The only bad thing about the dry weather is the pollen count has jumped back into the high category.

WTVF

If you plan to head to the Sounds game this evening against the Redbirds make sure to take a jacket as it will be a cool evening.