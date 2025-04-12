Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Beautiful weekend across the Mid-South (4-12-25)

Posted

Beautiful Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny & Cool | High: 62 | N 1-6

Tonight: A Few Clouds | Low: 40 | ESE 0-5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Becoming Breezy in the Afternoon | High: 75 | S 5-15

In Depth:

A beautiful, dry weekend is forecasted across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area! The only bad thing about the dry weather is the pollen count has jumped back into the high category.

POLLEN COUNT 3 DAY.png

If you plan to head to the Sounds game this evening against the Redbirds make sure to take a jacket as it will be a cool evening.

2020_NASHVILLE SOUNDS PLANNER.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk