C O L D and Clear Afternoon

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Colder, Brisk |High: 47| NW 5-10

Tonight: Clear and Cold |Low: 32 | Light

In-Depth:

Skies will clear throughout the day, but temperatures will stay cold. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid/upper 40s.

WTVF

The temperatures will start to moderate to the upper 50s and low 60s for the end of the week and the weekend, but shower chances will return Saturday and Sunday.