Mild Workweek

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, 30% Rain/Storm Ch. |High: 86| N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 64| Light - North

In-Depth:

Typically, afternoon highs are around 91... However, we are working with highs in the mid/upper 80s and this cool pattern will stick around all week long.

WTVF

Rain chances will be low and very spotty throughout the work week so no widespread soaking rain is expected. The best time for any rain will be in the afternoon.

WTVF

Rain chances will ramp up on Sunday.