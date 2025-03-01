Below average temps to start March (3-1-25)

Below Avg. Temps To Start March

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy & Breezy | High: 50 | NNW 10-15, Gust 25mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 30 | N 5-10

Sunday: Mostly Sunny w/ Below Avg. Temps | High: 48 | NNW 2-7

In Depth:

While the end of February had mild temperatures, the start of March is a different story thanks to a cold front that moved through overnight. highs will run about 10 degrees below normal for the weekend.

Saturday will be a little chilly thanks to a northerly wind with gust between 20-30mph throughout the day.

WTVF

It maybe a little chilly to wash the car yourself, but if you plan to take it to the car wash you are in good shape until Tuesday. We are watching for the chance for strong storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

WTVF