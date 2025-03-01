Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Below average temps to start March (3-1-25)

Posted
and last updated

Below Avg. Temps To Start March

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy & Breezy | High: 50 | NNW 10-15, Gust 25mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 30 | N 5-10

Sunday: Mostly Sunny w/ Below Avg. Temps | High: 48 | NNW 2-7

In Depth:

While the end of February had mild temperatures, the start of March is a different story thanks to a cold front that moved through overnight. highs will run about 10 degrees below normal for the weekend.

Saturday will be a little chilly thanks to a northerly wind with gust between 20-30mph throughout the day.

HENRY DMA EXACTRAK WIND GUSTS.png

It maybe a little chilly to wash the car yourself, but if you plan to take it to the car wash you are in good shape until Tuesday. We are watching for the chance for strong storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

2020 Car Wach Forecast Left.png
WTVF Master 2020.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk