Below freezing temps continue Christmas Day (12-25-22)

Frigid Christmas

Forecast:

Christmas: Sunny, Very Cold |High: 29|W 5-10

Tonight: Increasing Clouds, Cold | Low: 18 | SW 5-10

Monday: Quick Moving System Brings Snow, Accum. Dusting to 1" | High: 32 | S 5-10

In Depth:

Merry Christmas! It will be another day of frigid temperatures with highs in the 20s. While a few degrees warmer, and no wind chill advisories or warnings, it is still dangerous to be outdoors for prolonged periods of time. Being outdoors for 30 minutes or more could lead to things such as frostbite, or hypothermia, or both.

Monday, a quick moving system will bring a chance for more snow to the Mid-South. While accumulation amounts are low, anything that falls will stick because ground temperatures are well below freezing. The Mid-State could see a dusting to inch of snow, while parts of Southern Kentucky could see around another inch of snow accumulation. Because of this, and the dangerously cold temperatures, our Storm 5 Alert continues until 9am Tuesday.