Mild Temps Ending This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Turning Mostly Cloudy | High: 86 | S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog | Low: 66 | SW-5

Details:

A potent cold front is forecasted to move through Friday into Saturday morning bringing better, more widespread rain chances. Behind it temperatures will drop into the upper 60s for highs and 40s for lows.