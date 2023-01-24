Big changes ahead (01.24.23)

Windy, Wet, & A Bit Wintry

Forecast:

Today: Sunny Start then Clouds & Wind Increase, Rain Arrives Late Night |

High: 51 | S 5 Becoming ESE 20-30mph Late

Tonight Wind & Rain | Low: 41| SW 15-20

In Depth:

Sunny start with a cloudy evening. The wind will start to howl, and rain will move in from the Southwest. Wind gusts late Tuesday through early Wednesday may be as high as 50 mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect as a result from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Around 1/2" of rain is expected late tonight with lingering clouds and tumbling temperatures behind it. A few flurries/brief snow showers are possible Thursday with little to no accumulation expected. Wind chill values on Thursday will be in the 20s and lower 30s for most of the day. Sunshine & milder conditions return for the end of the week and start of the weekend.

