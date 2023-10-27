Big changes are coming just in time for November (10.27.23)

Warm Through Sunday, Chilly Next Week

Forecast:

Today: Sun & clouds, A few stray showers | High: 81 | S 10-15 gust 20-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated shower North| Low: 64 | S 5-10

In Depth:

Today, isolated showers are likely, however, accumulations will be low.

WTVF

Above average temperatures will continue throughout the next four days. Afternoon numbers will top out in the mid/upper 70s.

Next week, temperatures will take a big drop. Some locations will experience their first freeze of the season.