Big changes are coming just in time for November (10.27.23)

Happy Friday! Forecast: October 27, 2023
Posted at 5:30 AM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 06:47:54-04

Warm Through Sunday, Chilly Next Week

Forecast:
Today: Sun & clouds, A few stray showers | High: 81 | S 10-15 gust 20-25
Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated shower North| Low: 64 | S 5-10

In Depth:
Today, isolated showers are likely, however, accumulations will be low.

download-3.png

Above average temperatures will continue throughout the next four days. Afternoon numbers will top out in the mid/upper 70s.

Next week, temperatures will take a big drop. Some locations will experience their first freeze of the season.

thumbnail_image.png

