Big changes are coming just in time for November (10.27.23)

Warm Through Sunday, Chilly Next Week
Forecast:
Today: Sun & clouds, A few stray showers | High: 81 | S 10-15 gust 20-25
Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated shower North| Low: 64 | S 5-10
In Depth:
Today, isolated showers are likely, however, accumulations will be low.
Above average temperatures will continue throughout the next four days. Afternoon numbers will top out in the mid/upper 70s.
Next week, temperatures will take a big drop. Some locations will experience their first freeze of the season.