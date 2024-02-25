Watch Now
Breezy and even warmer for your Sunday (2-25-24)

Henry's morning forecast: Sunday, February 25, 2024.
Posted at 5:37 AM, Feb 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-25 08:03:06-05

Breezy & Cool Saturday

Today: Mix of Clouds & Sun, Breezy | High: 65 | S 5-15, Gust 25mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear Sky & Breezy | Low: 51 | S 10-15
Sunday: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Mild | High: 72 | SSW 10-15, Gust 20mph

In-Depth:
Temperatures for your Sunday will be 10-15 degrees warmer across the Mid-South. We can thank a southerly wind returning to the area for the warm-up! If you plan to attend the first home match of the season for Nashville SC, plan for temperatures to remain mild with breezy conditions.

A lot of talk is focused on the middle of the upcoming week with storm chances. Models continue to flip-flop as far as where the greatest impacts will occur, and as of Sunday morning, the threat for severe weather has shifted north of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area. But, there's still a lot of time between now and Wednesday, so you will want to stay tuned to the changing forecast. The mid-week setup will have plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico available as the jet stream (strongest winds in the upper parts of the atmosphere) will move overhead. As for now, we are holding off on a Storm 5 Alert.

