BREEZY & MILD SUNDAY

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Mild, & Breezy | High: 82 | SSE 5-15, Gust 20mph+

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Mild, & Breezy | Low: 64 | S 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Mild, & Breezy | High: 83 | S 10-15

In Depth:

Mild temperatures are once again the story across the Mid-South with highs climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s for your Sunday. It will also be breezy Sunday, and into the start of the upcoming week. Our next chance for rain returns mid-week.