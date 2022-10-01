Breezy and sunny start to October (10-1-22)

Breezy this weekend with sunshine!

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Slight Shower Ch. Plateau | High: 79| N 5-15, Gusts: 20 mph

Tonight: Clear & Cool | Low: 51 | N 5-10

Sunday: Mostly Sunny | High: 78 | N 5-15

In Depth:

The remnants of Ian will move northward this weekend bringing a very low chance for a few sprinkles to our extreme eastern counties. Otherwise, our quiet and dry weather pattern looks to continue! If you are heading to the TSU game this afternoon the weather looks beautiful with sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

Both today and tomorrow will be breezy at times, but enjoy the sunshine and comfortable temperatures.