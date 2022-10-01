Watch Now
Breezy and sunny start to October (10-1-22)

Posted at 5:09 AM, Oct 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 06:10:19-04

Breezy this weekend with sunshine!

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, Slight Shower Ch. Plateau | High: 79| N 5-15, Gusts: 20 mph
Tonight: Clear & Cool | Low: 51 | N 5-10
Sunday: Mostly Sunny | High: 78 | N 5-15

In Depth:
The remnants of Ian will move northward this weekend bringing a very low chance for a few sprinkles to our extreme eastern counties. Otherwise, our quiet and dry weather pattern looks to continue! If you are heading to the TSU game this afternoon the weather looks beautiful with sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

Both today and tomorrow will be breezy at times, but enjoy the sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

