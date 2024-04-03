Breezy & cooler today with scattered showers, isolated storm possible (4.3.24)

Watch Now
Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Posted at 5:59 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 07:26:13-04

Much Cooler Today, Few Showers Still Possible

Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scat. Showers, T-Storm Possible|High: 55|
W 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 20% Shower Ch. |Low: 40| W 15-20, Gusts: 30
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 20% Shower Ch. |High: 54| W 10-15,
Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:
It'll be much cooler and breezy today. Highs will run about 10-15
degrees below the average high. We'll see a mixed bag today with
some sunshine but also scattered showers are also possible along
with a stray storm or two.

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. Tomorrow
night, the overnight lows will drop into the mid to low 30s, and that will
mean frost will be possible Friday morning and again for the start of Saturday.

