Breezy & cooler today with scattered showers, isolated storm possible (4.3.24)

Much Cooler Today, Few Showers Still Possible

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scat. Showers, T-Storm Possible|High: 55|

W 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 20% Shower Ch. |Low: 40| W 15-20, Gusts: 30

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 20% Shower Ch. |High: 54| W 10-15,

Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:

It'll be much cooler and breezy today. Highs will run about 10-15

degrees below the average high. We'll see a mixed bag today with

some sunshine but also scattered showers are also possible along

with a stray storm or two.

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. Tomorrow

night, the overnight lows will drop into the mid to low 30s, and that will

mean frost will be possible Friday morning and again for the start of Saturday.