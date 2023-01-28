Breezy, dry Saturday but rain returns tonight (1-28-23)

Rain Returns Late Saturday

Forecast:

Today: Breezy, Sunny then Clouds Increase | High: 60 | S 10-15, Gusts: 25-30 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, Rain Returns | Low: 43 | S 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

Sunday: Sct'd Showers | High: 51 | S 10-20

In Depth:

Sunshine sticks around for the start of the weekend with a breezy southerly wind helping boost temperatures a smidge warmer than Friday. Some spots may even touch 60 Saturday. Soak it up — because starting Sunday through most of next week the only thing we'll be soaking up is rain.

By Sunday night, a good soaking rain will have fallen across the Mid-South with around a half inch to inch of rain falling.