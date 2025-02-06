Watch Now
Breezy & mild, few strong to severe storms possible (2.6.25)

Breezy &amp; mild: Thursday, February 6, 2025
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms, Few Storms May be
Strong to Severe |High: 71|SW 10-15, Gusts: 25
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms, Few Storms May be
Strong to Severe Early |Low: 45| N 5-10
Tomorrow: Cloudy then Mix of Sun & Clouds, 20% Shower Ch, Higher
Rain Chance Friday Night |High: 56| NE 5-10

In Depth:
After some morning storms in the area, look for more scattered
showers and thunderstorms to develop. A few of the storms could
be strong to severe. The best time for that to happen is between
2pm-9pm.

Our up and down temperature ride will continue into the weekend. Nashville
could tie or break today's record high of 71°. Tomorrow, highs retreat back
to the 50s. Colder weather will be with us for most of next week.

