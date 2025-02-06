Breezy & mild, few strong to severe storms possible (2.6.25)

Breezy & Mild, Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms, Few Storms May be

Strong to Severe |High: 71|SW 10-15, Gusts: 25

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms, Few Storms May be

Strong to Severe Early |Low: 45| N 5-10

Tomorrow: Cloudy then Mix of Sun & Clouds, 20% Shower Ch, Higher

Rain Chance Friday Night |High: 56| NE 5-10

In Depth:

After some morning storms in the area, look for more scattered

showers and thunderstorms to develop. A few of the storms could

be strong to severe. The best time for that to happen is between

2pm-9pm.

Our up and down temperature ride will continue into the weekend. Nashville

could tie or break today's record high of 71°. Tomorrow, highs retreat back

to the 50s. Colder weather will be with us for most of next week.