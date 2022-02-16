Breezy & mild today, Storm 5 Alert tomorrow (2-16-22)

Wind Advisory for Our Kentucky Counties Today & Tomorrow and Thursday for our Tennessee Counties

Storm 5 Alert-Thursday

Forecast:

Today: Breezy, Increasing Clouds|High: 69| S 10-20, Gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Shower Chance Late|Low: 56| S 15-20

Tomorrow: Windy, Area Rain & Storms, A Few Storms Could be

Strong to Severe|High: 70| S 15-30, Gusts to 45 mph

Details:

Today will be another mild day with temperatures flirting with 70 is some spots, but it'll be noticeably cloudier

and windier as they day goes on. Wind gusts on Wednesday will be around 30mph. Conditions will stay very windy

throughout the day Thursday as a potent cold front moves through the area. Expect widespread showers Thursday

with some thunderstorms possible from late morning through the early evening hours. A couple storms may be strong

to severe with damaging wind the main threat. A isolated tornado can not be ruled out, so make sure you stay weather

aware on Thursday. Temperatures will tumble back down into frigid territory Friday.

