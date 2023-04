Sunny, Breezy, & Cool

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Breezy, & Cool | High: 67 | W 10-15, Gust 30

Tonight: Clear Sky | Low: 45 | SW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, & Warmer | High: 76 | SW 5-15

In-Depth:

It's a windy start to the week as winds whip around from the west between 10-15 mph, and gusts around 30 mph. Highs will be below average, in the upper 60s, under a sunny sky. Warmer temps return Tuesday, and rain chances later in the week.